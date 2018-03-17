From Trash to Treasure

By Published:

(WTNH)- Flea market season is fast approaching and opportunity abounds among the bric a brac and items on display. But sometimes it can be overwhelming to sift through so many items to find the treasures or the potential treasure.

Blogger Charlotte Smith came to Good Morning Connecticut Saturday morning to show us some simple ways to take some ordinary items you may think belong in the trash and turn them into treasure.

Smith said there are some common things to keep an eye out for and some easy ways to do this.

1. Baskets. These are everywhere and and an easy makeover if you pop a round mirror into the center. Give it a coat of spray paint to change the color to further update your flea market find!

2. Trays. Grab one of these for a custom magnet board! Keep it simple and give a single coat of spray paint, or tape off a pattern and make it more colorful! Get really adventurous and paint it with chalkboard paint for a two in one solution!

3. Crates. Wooden crates are abundant at flea markets and they can be fixed up pretty easily! Obviously you can paint and give it a facelift, but upholster a piece of plywood and make yourself a one of a kind storage ottoman!

4. Artwork. Bad artwork is a flea market staple. Transform a dated painting with some paint pens and craft paint. Trace the existing pattern with colors of your choice and…you’ve made your own DIY paint by numbers

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s