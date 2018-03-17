From Trash to Treasure

(WTNH)- Flea market season is fast approaching and opportunity abounds among the bric a brac and items on display. But sometimes it can be overwhelming to sift through so many items to find the treasures or the potential treasure.

Blogger Charlotte Smith came to Good Morning Connecticut Saturday morning to show us some simple ways to take some ordinary items you may think belong in the trash and turn them into treasure.

Smith said there are some common things to keep an eye out for and some easy ways to do this.

1. Baskets. These are everywhere and and an easy makeover if you pop a round mirror into the center. Give it a coat of spray paint to change the color to further update your flea market find!

2. Trays. Grab one of these for a custom magnet board! Keep it simple and give a single coat of spray paint, or tape off a pattern and make it more colorful! Get really adventurous and paint it with chalkboard paint for a two in one solution!

3. Crates. Wooden crates are abundant at flea markets and they can be fixed up pretty easily! Obviously you can paint and give it a facelift, but upholster a piece of plywood and make yourself a one of a kind storage ottoman!

4. Artwork. Bad artwork is a flea market staple. Transform a dated painting with some paint pens and craft paint. Trace the existing pattern with colors of your choice and…you’ve made your own DIY paint by numbers