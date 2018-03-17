How to address behavioral issues with children

(WTNH)- Parenting is a very hard job and it can be even harder when children have behavioral problems.

Dr. Ryan Loss from Connecticut Behavioral health came to Good Morning Connecticut Saturday to discuss the steps you can take to address those challenges.

Loss said behavioral challenges can arise across environments (school and home) so it is important to examine factors across both environments to assist with addressing the challenges.

He says to follow these steps:

  1. Rule out any medical concerns:  it’s always important to schedule an appointment with your pediatrician first to determine if any medical issues may be a primary factor in the behavioral challenges present. Additionally, certain behaviors displayed may be developmentally appropriate.
  2. If the pediatrician determines there are no medical issues of concern, then sschedule an appointment with a mental health professional is recommended to further assess the challenges being presented.
  3. If the school is reporting behaviors of concern, contact the school to learn more about when behaviors of concern are presenting during the day and discuss with the school what they are able to do to address the concerns.

 

Loss says to have a plan when it comes to addressing behavior issues. He says you should increase positive behavior.  You can phrase target behaviors positively “We follow directions in this family” and “We are safe in this family” as opposed to “I will not argue” and “No Hitting, Kicking, etc.” He also says you can use a reward system and focus on earning points as opposed to losing items.

