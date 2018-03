HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It doesn’t get much more Irish than soda bread. The Lucky Ewe Irish Gift Shop in Hamden held their annual “Soda Bread Competition” on Saturday.

Shoppers got the chance to come in and judge all of the breads that were made for the event.

You can see some of the pictures in the video above. This year’s winner was Heidi Shamansky. She gets a $50 gift card to the store, and of course, some serious bragging rights.

Congratulations, Heidi.