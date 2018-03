EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Early Saturday morning East Haven Police responded to 32 Old Foxen Road on a domestic violence situation.

When police arrived to the scene they found that a man had been fatally stabbed by a woman who’s identity that has not been released.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released and there have been no reported arrests.

This is a breaking news story and we will update this story as information becomes available to us.