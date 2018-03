MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Middletown police are arriving on the scene to a roll over motor vehicle accident on I-91 southbound between exits 20 and 21.

According to police there are injuries but the extent of the injuries is still unknown at this time. One person has been transported to a nearby hospital.

It is still unknown how many vehicles or people were involved in this incident.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as more information becomes available to us.