Serious two-car crash closes Route 6 in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Conn. (WTNH)–Route 6 in Brooklyn has been closed at Tatnic Road after a two-car accident on Saturday, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. State police, the fire department and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene.

The accident happened near 136 Hartford Road in Brooklyn.

State police said someone was entrapped within a vehicle, and a life-threatening injury was reported. The road is currently closed.

Stay with News 8 for updates on this breaking story.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.