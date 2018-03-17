Stamford crews battle flames of a three story family home

(Image: Stamford Fire Department)

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews responded to a fire on Orchard Street, Saturday evening, that has displaced 10 residents.

The fire broke out at a three story family home, around 5 P.M. Upon arrival firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. Residents were able to escape the flames. No injuries were reported.

Officials state that the fire damage is contained to the bedroom and kitchen. Smoke damage is reported throughout the multiple family home.

The occupants state that they were alerted to the fire by smoke detectors on all floors. Those displaced were relocated by the American Red Cross. Crews were cleared at 7:40 P.M.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

 

