2 car accident in Kent results in life threatening injuries, entrapment

KENT, Conn. (WTNH) – At approximately 6:40 a.m. Sunday morning State Police Troop B and New Canaan Fire Department and EMS responded to a two car motor vehicle accident that resulted in both injuries and entrapment near 342 Kent Road in Kent.

Life Star has been requested for life-threatening injuries to at least one individual.

Route 7 near the Warren and Kent town line has been closed.

Cornwall has been called in for mutual aid with the entrapment.

This is a breaking news story and we will update this story as soon as information becomes available to us.