3 dead, 4 in hospital after fire at apartment building on Belmont Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people are dead and at least four others are in the hospital after a fire in an apartment building in Springfield Sunday morning.

Springfield firefighters put out a fire at 49 Belmont Ave, which is a 4-story apartment building. There was a lot of smoke billowing from the apartment building, so much that it could be seen from our 22News Springfield skycam.

The fire started on the second floor and spread to the third floor. Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi told 22News, the fire was fueled by strong winds entering through the building’s rear windows. Commissioner Calvi also said that the building was not equipped with a sprinkler system.

Our 22News crew spotted multiple firefighters on the fourth floor, which is the top floor of the building. Firefighters knocked out windows on the third and fourth floors.

Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi told 22News, by the time firefighters arrived, people were already jumping out of windows. At least four people were taken to area hospitals, including a man, a child, and a pregnant woman, all of whom jumped out of second floor windows before firefighters arrived. No word yet on the severity of their injuries

22News spotted residents standing outside in the freezing temperatures, watching, as fire crews tried to put this blaze out.

Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi told 22News between 60 and 80 people were displaced by the fire. Many of the residents were of Somalian descent. Mayor Domenic Sarno told 22News that the city of Springfield and the PVTA will be assisting to relocate the residents.

No word yet on when Belmont Ave. will reopen. The Springfield Department of Public Works was called in to sand and salt the road to prevent the water from the fire hoses from freezing.

