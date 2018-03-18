A delicious treat for Passover

(WTNH)- Passover is just around the corner and aside from the main meal there are some delicious deserts you can look forward to.

Local food blogger Liz Rueven came to Good Morning Connecticut Sunday to teach us how to make some chocolate bark; also known as chocolate covered matzah.

The Jewish holiday of Passover begins Friday, March 30 and is an eight day celebration of the Isrealites’ liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt. There are lots of food restrictions that reflect the hurried exodus. For example, no bread or flour products that rise because the Israelites wanted to cross the Red Sea quickly before the Pharaoh changed his mind. So as they prepared food for a long desert journey, they didn’t take the time to allow bread to rise.

Matzah, a flat unleavened cracker is most commonly eaten to commemorate the hurried exodus.

It can be eaten during the meal or after as dessert.

Rueven showed us a fun way to make it into a dessert and the recipe is as follows:

Ingredients:

4 sheets of matzah

2 sticks butter or Earth Balance margarine

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 cups semi sweet chocolate chips

½ cup chopped pistachios

½ cup dried pineapple or dried fruit of choice (see tips, below)

Flaked salt (optional)

Non-stick cooking spray

Directions:

Line a 12×17 cookie sheet with parchment paper. Lightly coat the paper with non-stick cooking spray.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees fahrenheit

Place matzah in one layer on the prepared cookie sheet, breaking it into pieces so that the entire surface is covered. Set aside.

In a small saucepan, melt butter and brown sugar, stirring frequently. Bring to a boil and allow to thicken by cooking 3-4 more minutes.

Carefully pour the mixture over matzah, spreading it with a spatula and working quickly so it doesn’t thicken up.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 12-15 minutes or until it’s bubbling. Be careful not to allow it to burn.

Remove tray from oven and immediately sprinkle chocolate chips evenly across the hot surface. Using an offset spatula, spread melted chocolate so that it covers matzah completely.

Distribute chopped fruit and nuts over surface. Lightly salt and refrigerate for about 30 minutes or until firm.

Cut or break into pieces and serve.

Tips: Chocolate Bark may be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for 3-5 days. If your kitchen is warm, store container in refrigerator.