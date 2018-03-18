Amtrack resumes service after threat causes evacuations

WESTPORT, Conn (WTNH) — Amtrak service has resumed operations and service at Green’s Farms station, after a report of a suspicious package caused a train to stop and evacuate, Sunday night.

MTA Police responded to the reports of a suspicious package abroad an Amtrak Acela Express train at 7:05 P.M.

Officials safely evacuated 224 passengers, and crew members.

The local Police Department searched the train and deemed it safe to continue to its final destination in Boston.

An Amtrak Spokesperson states that there are no reports of injuries to passengers or crew members.

Service resumed at 8:29 P.M. This incident has caused scattered delays of up to 30 to 60 minutes.

