Amtrack resumes service after threat causes evacuations

By Published: Updated:
(Photo: Shutterstock)

WESTPORT, Conn (WTNH) — Amtrak service has resumed operations and service at Green’s Farms station, after a report of a suspicious package caused a train to stop and evacuate, Sunday night.

MTA Police responded to the reports of a suspicious package abroad an Amtrak Acela Express train at 7:05 P.M.

Officials safely evacuated 224 passengers, and crew members.

The local Police Department searched the train and deemed it safe to continue to its final destination in Boston.

An Amtrak Spokesperson states that there are no reports of injuries to passengers or crew members.

Service resumed at 8:29 P.M. This incident has caused scattered delays of up to 30 to 60 minutes.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s