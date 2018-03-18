Capitol Report: Talking potential tolls in Connecticut

By Published: Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One issue has drivers across Connecticut talking.

The legislature’s transportation committee is expected to vote soon on advancing proposals for electronic tolls.

Last Wednesday, lawmakers debated over research that indicates the state would capture almost as much money from out-of-state drivers as it would from commuters native to Connecticut.

News 8’s Chief Capitol Correspondent Mark Davis joined the show to share the latest on this divisive topic.

