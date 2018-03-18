Capitol Report: Talking potential tolls in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One issue has drivers across Connecticut talking.

The legislature’s transportation committee is expected to vote soon on advancing proposals for electronic tolls.

Related Content: Push for tolls moving full throttle

Last Wednesday, lawmakers debated over research that indicates the state would capture almost as much money from out-of-state drivers as it would from commuters native to Connecticut.

News 8’s Chief Capitol Correspondent Mark Davis joined the show to share the latest on this divisive topic.

Related Content: Transportation Committee to review highway tolls proposals