Capitol Report: Tech company comes to Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut got a nice economic boost last week.

Infosys, an India-based tech company, is expanding in the United States and putting a hub in Hartford.

1,000 jobs are expected by 2022, giving a nice shot in the arm for both Governor Dannel Malloy and mayor Luke Bronin.

Also, it’s time for another edition of the Capitol Report “fashion police.”

The panel checks in on Gov. Malloy’s “winter casual” look during last Tuesday’s nor’easter.

