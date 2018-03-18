Capitol Report: Trump aide who made trick shot at UConn fired

By Published:
The White House. FILE/ AP

(WTNH) — This week on Capitol Report, the crew hopped into the way back machine.

We took a look at a viral video from seven years ago when Johnny McEntee made a phenomenal trick shot.

Well, that same Johnny McEntee was fired as President Donald Trump’s personal aide last week.

According to CNN (http://cnn.it/2p8GmFz), McEntee is currently under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for serious financial crimes.

His run as President Trump’s body man ended on Monday when he was escorted out of the White House.

Watch the video above for more.

