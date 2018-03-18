Capitol Report: Wishing Boughton well and following the McDonald nomination

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — This week featured a number of political issues across Connecticut, but before diving into all of that, the Capitol Report crew wanted to say “get well” to Danbury mayor and gubernatorial candidate Mark Boughton.

Last Thursday night, Boughton collapsed at a GOP event in Avon, making for a scary moment.

We wanted to wish him a speedy recovery.

Related Content: Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton released from hospital after collapsing during Republican candidate forum

Another major topic this week included following Supreme Court Justice nominee Andrew McDonald.

By just one vote, the House approved his nomination.

Related Content: Chief Justice nominee Andrew McDonald approved in House by one vote

Now, the decision will be in the hands of an evenly divided Senate.

A vote is expected by the end of the month.

Watch the video above for more on this and on other issues from this past week.