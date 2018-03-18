Capitol Report: Wishing Boughton well and following the McDonald nomination

By Published: Updated:
Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton (File).

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — This week featured a number of political issues across Connecticut, but before diving into all of that, the Capitol Report crew wanted to say “get well” to Danbury mayor and gubernatorial candidate Mark Boughton.

Last Thursday night, Boughton collapsed at a GOP event in Avon, making for a scary moment.

We wanted to wish him a speedy recovery.

Related Content: Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton released from hospital after collapsing during Republican candidate forum

Another major topic this week included following Supreme Court Justice nominee Andrew McDonald.

By just one vote, the House approved his nomination.

Related Content: Chief Justice nominee Andrew McDonald approved in House by one vote

Now, the decision will be in the hands of an evenly divided Senate.

A vote is expected by the end of the month.

Watch the video above for more on this and on other issues from this past week.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s