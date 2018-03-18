Connecticut considering greater public say in land transfers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Advocates are making another push to give the public a greater voice in turning over parcels of state-owned land to municipalities, businesses and individuals.

The Connecticut General Assembly’s Government Administration and Elections Committee will hear testimony Monday on a proposed amendment to the state constitution, requiring a public hearing on individual transfers and, in certain cases, a two-thirds majority vote of the legislature.

Concerns have been raised about the General Assembly and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection being asked to transfer pieces of state parks, forests and wildlife areas.

Voters would have to approve a constitutional amendment. In order for the question to appear on November’s ballot, the bill must pass both chambers by a ¾ majority or by a simple majority over two consecutive years.