HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Hartford Fire Department responded to a 2nd alarm fire on 67 Charlotte Street early Sunday morning.

The cause for the fire in the 6 unit family apartment is still unknown at this time.

Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz of the Hartford Fire Department stated that there have been no reported injuries as of yet.

There is also no report on anyone possibly displaced.

This is a developing news story and we will update it as information becomes available to us.