Explosion in Austin, 2 men injured: Authorities

(ABC News) — Hours after Austin’s police chief urged the suspect in recent bombings to turn themselves in, local and federal emergency units were responding to another possible bombing in which two more people were injured, authorities and sources said.

The Austin-Travis Country EMS tweeted Sunday night that there was a “critical incident” at Dawn Song Drive in Austin. Medics were on their way for injuries to two males in their 20s with serious injuries.

The injuries, however, were “not expected to be life-threating,” according to the tweet.

Sources told ABC News that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding, too.

At a news conference today, Austin’s police chief pleaded with the bomber or bombers to surrender.

“We hope this person or persons is watching,” Brian Manley said, staring at the camera. “We hope you will reach out to us before anyone else is injured or anyone else is killed out of this event.”

Manley said the three package bombings, which killed two people and injured two others earlier this month, “were meant to send a message.”

He then assured that the bloodshed — in which all of the victims were black or Hispanic — had garnered “worldwide attention.” Law enforcement members from all over have taken notice, Manley added.

Manley then said he wanted to tap into the psyche of the bomber or bombers.

“We want to understand what brought you to this point,” he said. “And we want to listen to you.”

The bombings this month, over an 11-day period, killed two people and injured two others.

Draylen Mason, 17, who was an orchestral musician and notable essay winner, and Anthony Stephan House, a 39-year-old father, died in the attacks.

Authorities were investigating the bombings as a possible hate crime because of all of the victims were either black or Hispanic.

“[We’re] not ruling hate out at this time,” Manley said.

Since the explosions occurred, Manley said the Austin Police Department has received help from an estimated 500 federal agents from various departments, 735 suspicious packages had been reported, 236 interviews have been logged, and 435 leads have been checked out.

Manley emphasized that he wants more tips to come in and that to solve this case it will take “the public’s assistance.”

And no tip or potential clue is too small or inconsequential, he added.

“You may have the one piece of information that puts us ahead,” said Manley.