Former president of ECSU, leader of Connecticut State University System passes away

(WTNH) — The former president of Eastern Connecticut State University and head of the Connecticut State University System has died.

Mark E. Ojakian, President of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities, announced the passing of Dr. David Carter on Sunday morning.

A statement released by Ojakian read:

We were very saddened this morning to learn of the passing of Dr. David Carter. Dr. Carter’s dedication to students and access to higher education for young people is a lasting legacy and a guidepost for our continued work. He was a tireless leader and so many students are better off because he worked so hard for what he believed. My condolences go out to his family and loved ones as well as all in the CSCU community who had the opportunity to work with him throughout the years. He will be sorely missed but well remembered.”

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2GFdkVp) that Dr. Carter had been battling cancer.