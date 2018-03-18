JCC of Greater New Haven holds grand reopening following fire

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday marks the grand reopening of the Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven.

Back in Dec. 2016, a fire broke out at the JCC and wiped out its fitness complex.

On Sunday, a new fitness center and swimming pool is opening to the public.

“Nothing like a new beginning all the way around and to see people of all ages back on our campus is really heartening,” stated Judy Alperin, Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Community Center of Greater New Haven.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m.