Jets sign former Vikings QB Bridgewater to 1-year deal

Lakana Published: Updated:
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 03: Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Jets have signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year contract.

The team made the signing official Sunday, a day after the Jets acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft from the Indianapolis Colts – likely with the intention of assuring themselves of getting one of the top available quarterbacks.

Bridgewater is still looking to return from a serious knee injury in August 2016 that sidelined him for most of the past two years. He threw just two passes last season for the Vikings, including one that was intercepted.

The Jets re-signed Josh McCown, who will likely head into the offseason programs as the starting quarterback, but the 25-year-old Bridgewater could give him – and presumably whomever New York takes in the draft – a run in training camp if healthy.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s