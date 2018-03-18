Jets sign former Vikings QB Bridgewater to 1-year deal

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Jets have signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year contract.

The team made the signing official Sunday, a day after the Jets acquired the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL draft from the Indianapolis Colts – likely with the intention of assuring themselves of getting one of the top available quarterbacks.

Bridgewater is still looking to return from a serious knee injury in August 2016 that sidelined him for most of the past two years. He threw just two passes last season for the Vikings, including one that was intercepted.

The Jets re-signed Josh McCown, who will likely head into the offseason programs as the starting quarterback, but the 25-year-old Bridgewater could give him – and presumably whomever New York takes in the draft – a run in training camp if healthy.

