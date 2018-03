(WTNH) — The Double LL girls basketball title game took place on Saturday night with Mercy up against Hall.

It was a close game in the first half, but not so much in the second.

Megan Deville helped pace the Tigers with 14 points as her team went up 11 in the second half.

Bella Santoro provided much of her team’s offense with a game-high 24 points.

Mercy took the game and the title with a 49-37 victory.

This was the third state championship for the Tigers.