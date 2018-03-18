News 8’s Sarah Cody emcees annual Odyssey of the Mind tournament

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We’re giving our own Sarah Cody along with some bright minds out there some shout outs!

Sarah served as the emcee at the closing ceremonies of the 37th annual Odyssey of the Mind state tournament on Saturday.

The huge math contest at Southern Connecticut State University featured middle school and high school students competing for top prizes.

Great job to all of those who participated!

