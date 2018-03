NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are investigating what caused a fire at an elementary school in North Branford.

Officials say the fire broke out at Totoket Valley Elementary School overnight on Saturday.

The fire has been extinguished and there have been no reported injuries.

It is not known at this time if the fire will impact school on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

News 8 will update this story with additional details as they become available to us.