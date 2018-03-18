PD: 2-vehicle crash leads to car fire on Route 15, 2 lanes closed

Related Coverage Live Traffic Map For Connecticut Roadways

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two lanes are closed after a two-vehicle crash led to a car fire on Route 15 Sunday evening.

According to police, the crash took place on Route 15 Southbound between exits 54 and 53. The left and center lanes are closed at this time.

Officials say no injuries have been reported.

Traffic: Click here for the live traffic map

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Police did not say when the route would fully reopen.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.