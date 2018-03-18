Plainville event benefits 2 causes

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — One event to benefit two good causes took place in Plainville on Sunday morning.

Boy scouts collected bottles and cans at the local VFW. The scouts say each once they collected is one more nickle to help them go to camp.

“One of their mottos is ‘leave not trace,'” explained Rick Solomon with the Plainville Boy Scouts. “So they want to obviously be conscious of our environment as well as raise money to help them with their program.”

While the boys collected bottles outside, inside, there was a holistic fair that helped raise money for a local food pantry.