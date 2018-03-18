Poison Prevention Week 2018 kicks off

WTNH.com staff Published:
In this photo taken Friday, Nov. 7, 2014, laundry detergent packets are held for a photo, in Chicago. Accidental poisonings from squishy laundry detergent packets sometimes mistaken for toys or candy landed more than 700 U.S. children in the hospital in just two years, researchers report. Coma and seizures were among the most serious complications. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(WTNH) — Extra efforts are being made this week to protect children from household poisons.

Sunday marks Poison Prevention Week with the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

Related Content: American Association of Poison Control Centers warns of fake calls

The agency is reminding parents to keep harmful products up high and out of the reach of little hands.

Officials say every 15 seconds in the United States, poison control centers receive a call about an accidental poisoning.

Related Content: Lawmakers seek safer packaging for toxic laundry pods

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s