Poison Prevention Week 2018 kicks off

(WTNH) — Extra efforts are being made this week to protect children from household poisons.

Sunday marks Poison Prevention Week with the United States Environmental Protection Agency.

The agency is reminding parents to keep harmful products up high and out of the reach of little hands.

Officials say every 15 seconds in the United States, poison control centers receive a call about an accidental poisoning.

