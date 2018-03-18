Quinnipiac, UConn set for clash in NCAA Tournament

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The great basketball match-ups in our state don’t end on Sunday.

On Monday, the UConn Huskies play the Quinnipiac Bobcats in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

UConn is coming off of a blowout win over St. Francis University of Pennyslvania.

The Huskies shattered a bunch of scoring records, netting 140 points in the win over the Red Flash.

Now, the Huskies will get ready for Tricia Fabbri and the Bobcats.

QU beat Miami in the opening round of the tournament on Saturday, marking the second straight year that Quinnipiac has knocked off the favored Hurricanes.

The Bobcats and Huskies are both playing at a high level. In fact, neither team has lost a game in 2018.

But, this is definitely a step up for the Bobcats.

