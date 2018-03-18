Silver Alert issued for elderly New Britain woman

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly woman missing from New Britain.

Officials say 75-year-old Halima Mukamuligo was reported as missing on Sunday.

Police describe Mukamuligo as a black woman with black hair and brown eyes. They say she stands around 5’2″ and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Mukamuligo was last seen wearing a black jacket and a cream-colored dress.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call New Britain police at 860-826-3000.

A photo has not been provided at this time.

