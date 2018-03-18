Snowmobiles race on Mount Southington slopes

WTNH.com staff Published:

PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — If you weren’t out at Mount Southington on Sunday, you really missed out on a cool weekend filled with speed and high-flying snowmobiles.

The second annual East Coast Snocross Series was held throughout the day, where both professionals and even little kids geared up to race across the mountain.

Related Content: Ski areas excited about more snow

The weather on Sunday was perfect as the Storm Team 8 mobile weather lab rolled out to meet with viewers and check out the scene!

Related Content: Staying warm on the freezing cold ski slopes

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s