Snowmobiles race on Mount Southington slopes

PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — If you weren’t out at Mount Southington on Sunday, you really missed out on a cool weekend filled with speed and high-flying snowmobiles.

The second annual East Coast Snocross Series was held throughout the day, where both professionals and even little kids geared up to race across the mountain.

The weather on Sunday was perfect as the Storm Team 8 mobile weather lab rolled out to meet with viewers and check out the scene!

