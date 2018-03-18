Spring clean your finances

(WTNH)- Spring only comes once a year, but a deep cleaning can help your home stay organized and uncluttered all year round. The same can be said for your finances.

Local financial professional Roger Cowen, Owner of Cowen Tax Advisory Group came to Good Morning Connecticut Sunday to discuss why spring is a good time to do some financial clean-up.

Cowen uses five tips to have a fresh, clean financial future.

Inspect your budget. Look at what you are really spending your money on. He says to take out your credit card bills from the last 6 months and get 3 highlighters. In one color, highlight the expenses that are necessary, like rent, utilities or groceries. In another color, highlight things you really want or use, like your Netflix subscription or a new vacuum cleaner. The third color is for the less thoughtful purchases, perhaps a daily cup of coffee, a round of drinks at happy hour or the clothes you still haven’t worn. Focus on that third color and decide what you can eliminate from your budget. Brush up on your goals. Cowen says to make sure you have enough money in your savings to help get you through retirement. Rake in retirement contributions. Cowen’s advice is to save at least 10-15% of their salary into an IRA or an employer-sponsored fund like a 401(k). Clean up Forms. Cowen says to update all forms including life insurance policies, bank and brokerage accounts and retirement plans. You should update all of these forms after every major life change including marriage, divorce, deaths or births. Take out the trash. Tackle those piles of financial documents around your home. He says you should hold onto pay stubs and bank statements for a year and keep tax documents for seven years.