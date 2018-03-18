State Troopers pursue vehicle after attempted arrest

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – At approximately 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, State Troopers observed a grey Infiniti traveling at a high rate of speed with no front plate and dark tinted windows while conducting traffic enforcement on I-84 Eastbound in the town of Tolland.

Troopers conducted a registration check and found that the license plate on the rear of the Infiniti was reported stolen out of Waterbury. Troopers then conducted a motor vehicle stop on the Infiniti in the area of exit 68.

Upon speaking with the occupants, troopers identified the driver as 22-year-old Kerel Vaughn of Waterbury and the passenger as 26-year-old Isaiah Freeman also of Waterbury.

Troop C dispatch notified troopers that Vaughn also had an active Arrest Warrant issued for him by the Waterbury Police Department and that Freeman was a convicted felon.

As troopers advised Vaughn that he was under arrest, he resisted and a scuffle ensued. Vaughn pushed away from troopers and was able to get back into the vehicle as troopers attempted to prevent Vaughn from putting the vehicle in drive.

The troopers returned to their vehicles as Vaughn engaged them in a motor vehicle pursuit.

Vaughn exited I-84 at exit 69 and the pursuit continued onto Route 32 into the Town of Stafford. As the Infiniti’s speed continued to increase, troopers ended the pursuit prior to reaching the populated area of Stafford Springs.

Approximately 30 minutes later, as troopers canvassed the area, a resident on Route 32 called Troop C to report that there was a grey Infiniti abandoned in a yard. Troopers and State Police K9 Ugo responded to the abandoned Infiniti while other troopers set up a perimeter.

After about 30 minutes and one mile of tracking through thick woods, swamp and deep snow, K9 Ugo located and detained both suspects as they attempted to flee on foot towards Blair Road in the Town of Willington.

Troopers took both Vaughn and Freeman into custody, escorted them out of the woods and transported them to Troop C.

Kerel Vaughn is being held on a $75,000.00 bond for the following charges: No Front Plate, Improper Use of Registration, Possession of Stolen Registration, Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended License, Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance, Engaging Police In Pursuit, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault on Public Safety and Interfering/Resisting.

Isaiah Freeman is being held at Troop C on a $25,000.00 bond for Interfering with a Police Officer.

Both are scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on March 19, 2018.