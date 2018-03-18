Two Wolcott High students arrested after making threats

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Wolcott High school students have been arrested for making threats against the school on ‘Walk Out Day’.

The two students and their parents were contacted Friday and had them respond to Wolcott Police Department.

The two students were arrested after admitting to making the threats, two days prior. Officials state that the threats were made as a joke.

The Wolcott Police Department says that regardless of the intentions, it takes all threats seriously.

Officials say that neither of these two juveniles had access to any type of weapons, and their parents co-operated fully.

Wolcott Police Department will continue to be a presence at the schools.