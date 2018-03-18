Waterford defeats Avon, wins program’s 2nd Division 3 title

(WTNH) — It was an early morning battle between Waterford and Avon on Sunday for the Division 3 championship.

The Falcons jumped out to an early 7-4 lead over the Lancers, but then Waterford would quickly take control.

The Lancers took a 15-9 lead after Mikey Buscetto took control of the game.

Jay Jay Brennan netted 19 points including some big threes in the first half.

The Lancers would have a 42-26 advantage at halftime and controlled things the rest of the way.

Waterford finished 10 points shy of 100 in a 90-67 victory. It finishes the year 22-2 and with a Division 3 title.