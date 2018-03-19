4 students faint during choir practice

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say four students were taken to the hospital after apparently being overcome by heat from stage lights during chorus practice at a Connecticut high school.

According to a statement from Milford schools, students from the city’s two high schools and three middle schools were practicing Monday morning at Foran High School for an upcoming concert when four of them fainted and several others said they felt ill.

In addition to the four brought to the hospital, six students were released to their parents.

The school said “it is believed the students fell ill due to overheating while standing on risers under the stage lights.”

Fire officials say about 200 students were in the auditorium at the time.

All the students are expected to be OK.