MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Meriden home.

According to the Meriden Fire Department, a fire was on the first floor and attic of the single family home on Converse Avenue.

Officials say no one was injured and the fire was extinguished quickly.

However, authorities say eight people (one family) were displaced because of the fire.

No further details are available at this time.

