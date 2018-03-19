8 Minute Meals: Middle Eastern Kofta Burgers with Tzatziki

(WTNH) — Chef Lisa Rolleri is putting a spin on summertime grilling with the Middle Eastern Kofta Burger drizzled with Tzatziki sauce.

1Medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove minced

1 Cup Fresh Parsley, stems removed and chopped finely

¼ Cup Fresh Mint, chopped finely

1/2 Pound ground beef

1/2 Pound ground lamb

Salt and pepper 1 1/2 Teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 Teaspoon cayenne pepper 1 Teaspoon ground nutmeg

In a large bowl combine the meats, add the garlic, onion parsley, mint, spices and salt and pepper to taste.

Form 6 patties and cook on a barbeque grill or indoor grill. About 3 minutes per side for medium-rare, longer for a more, well-done burger.

Place on a bed of mixed field greens and top with Tzatziki sauce.