8 Minute Meals: Middle Eastern Kofta Burgers with Tzatziki

By Published:

(WTNH) — Chef Lisa Rolleri is putting a spin on summertime grilling with the Middle Eastern Kofta Burger drizzled with Tzatziki sauce.

1Medium yellow onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove minced

1 Cup Fresh Parsley, stems removed and chopped finely

¼ Cup Fresh Mint, chopped finely

1/2 Pound ground beef

1/2 Pound ground lamb

Salt and pepper 1 1/2 Teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 Teaspoon cayenne pepper 1 Teaspoon ground nutmeg

In a large bowl combine the meats, add the garlic, onion parsley, mint, spices and salt and pepper to taste.

Form 6 patties and cook on a barbeque grill or indoor grill. About 3 minutes per side for medium-rare, longer for a more, well-done burger.

Place on a bed of mixed field greens and top with Tzatziki sauce.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s