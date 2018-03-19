Actor asked to donate portion of salary due to co-star gender pay gap

WTNH.com staff Published:
(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

(WTNH) — Actor Matt Smith is being asked to donate a portion of his salary.

A “Care 2” petition is calling for the star of Netflix’s “The Crown” to make up for a pay gap between he and his female co-star by donating the difference to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

Related Content: Gov. Malloy pushing for fairness laws for women in workplace

It was recently revealed that Smith was paid more for his role as Prince Philip than Claire Foy earned as Queen Elizabeth for the first two seasons of the Netflix show.

Foy earned a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Emmy nomination for the part.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s