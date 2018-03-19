Actor asked to donate portion of salary due to co-star gender pay gap

Related Coverage Gov. Malloy pushing for fairness laws for women in workplace

(WTNH) — Actor Matt Smith is being asked to donate a portion of his salary.

A “Care 2” petition is calling for the star of Netflix’s “The Crown” to make up for a pay gap between he and his female co-star by donating the difference to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

It was recently revealed that Smith was paid more for his role as Prince Philip than Claire Foy earned as Queen Elizabeth for the first two seasons of the Netflix show.

Foy earned a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Emmy nomination for the part.