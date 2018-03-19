American Idol Update – Week 2 Auditions: Special Education Teacher Tear-jerking Performance

Week 2 of the American Idol Auditions kicked off last night on ABC. Celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie had no problem giving Effie a Golden Ticket to Hollywood!

It was all about powerhouse pipes for the property manager from California. Amelia “Hammer” Harris rocked the audition; music is in her blood. Her father wrote “Great Balls of Fire.” The judges named her “Top 10 Material.”

High-school-student-twins, Julian and Milo from Malibu, CA won over the judges with their musical mastery, and boy band looks. They’re sure to have a tour bus with hordes of screaming girls chasing behind…

The last performance was the most moving – Maddie is a special education music teacher, and she was joined by her student and best friend, Marcus. Her rendition of Dua Lipa got her through to the next round, but her duet with Marcus, serenading Perry with “Firework” brought tears to everyone at home. Well to me at least.

Tune in Tuesday night for more American Idol auditions – 8pm on WTNH.