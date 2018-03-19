Another storm and Connecticut residents are sick of it

Related Coverage Today’s CT forecast

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The last snow piles of winter are melting and spring officially begins on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., but we have more snow on the way.

If you’re frustrated about that, trust me, you’re not the only one.

It’s spring maintenance as usual at Town Center Park in Hamden.

Craig Cesare, Director of Public Works in Hamden, said, “The guys behind me just finished up cleaning up debris from the storm. And then we also have one of the guys over there aerating the turf. We do that a couple times a year, getting ready to reseed.”

And right as spring planning is in full swing, winter decides to fight back.

Edwin Reboyras of Wallingford noted, “It’s just really cold, all the time. And I already get cold really easily so…”

The cold of March has been tough, but it’s the snow on the way that is leading people across the state to say, “Enough is enough!”

Gerry Tobin, a Hamden resident, reminisced, “Last year I was smart, I went to San Diego to my daughter’s in the month of February. It didn’t snow ’till I got home in March so here we go…Here we go.”

And more snow means the crews at Hamden Public Works will be back off the fields and back on the plows.

“Well, we’ll be ready at a moment’s notice like we always do. We’ll have to shut it down tomorrow to prepare for Wednesday. We’ll put the plows back on the trucks, load every truck with salt. We’ll be ready to go,” noted Cesare.