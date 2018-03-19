Another storm and Connecticut residents are sick of it

By Published: Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The last snow piles of winter are melting and spring officially begins on Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., but we have more snow on the way.

If you’re frustrated about that, trust me, you’re not the only one.

It’s spring maintenance as usual at Town Center Park in Hamden.

Craig Cesare, Director of Public Works in Hamden, said, “The guys behind me just finished up cleaning up debris from the storm. And then we also have one of the guys over there aerating the turf. We do that a couple times a year, getting ready to reseed.”

And right as spring planning is in full swing, winter decides to fight back.

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast

Edwin Reboyras of Wallingford noted, “It’s just really cold, all the time. And I already get cold really easily so…”

The cold of March has been tough, but it’s the snow on the way that is leading people across the state to say, “Enough is enough!”

Gerry Tobin, a Hamden resident, reminisced, “Last year I was smart, I went to San Diego to my daughter’s in the month of February. It didn’t snow ’till I got home in March so here we go…Here we go.”

And more snow means the crews at Hamden Public Works will be back off the fields and back on the plows.

“Well, we’ll be ready at a moment’s notice like we always do. We’ll have to shut it down tomorrow to prepare for Wednesday. We’ll put the plows back on the trucks, load every truck with salt. We’ll be ready to go,” noted Cesare.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s