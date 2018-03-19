Blood donations needed after winter storms

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The American Red Cross is in need of blood donors after recent winter storms have dwindled supplies.

Thirty-nine blood drives around the state of Connecticut had to be cancelled in March due to severe weather, which means the Red Cross missed out on 1,287 donations. Nationally, 270 blood drives were cancelled. Almost half of the nation’s blood donations are supplied by the American Red Cross, so rain or shine, the shelves still need to be stocked with all blood types for cancer and trauma patients and surgeries.

The Red Cross requires a blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification at check-in. In most states, you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health in order to donate blood.

To make a blood donation appointment, you can visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The following are upcoming blood donation opportunities in Connecticut:

Bethany

4/9/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Laticrete International, 91 Amity Road

Cheshire

3/24/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Highland School, 490 Highland Ave

4/13/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cheshire Masonic Temple Lodge, 9 Country Club Road

Hamden

3/22/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m., Eli Whitney Tech High School, 100 Fairview Ave

3/23/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

3/30/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

4/6/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

4/12/2018: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Quinnipiac University, 275 Mount Carmel Avenue

4/13/2018: 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitneyville Cultural Commons, 1253 Whitney Avenue

Harwinton

3/24/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Harwinton EMS, 166 Burlington Road

Litchfield

4/3/2018: 1:15 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Rd

Madison

3/30/2018: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of Madison, 9 Britton lane

Meriden

3/21/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist, 159 East Main St

Milford

4/2/2018: 1 p.m. – 6:45 p.m., Elks Club, 124 New Haven Avenue

Naugatuck

3/27/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Naugatuck Portuguese Club, 110 Rubber Avenue

New Haven

3/26/2018: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway

3/27/2018: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway

3/28/2018: 11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Yale University Police Department, 101 Ashum Street

3/28/2018: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway

3/28/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Yale School of Medicine, 367 Cedar Street, TAC Building

3/29/2018: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Payne Whitney Gym, 70 Tower Parkway

3/29/2018: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wilbur Cross High School, 181 Mitchell Drive

4/10/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Information Technology, 150 Munson St., Room 125, 25 Science Park Street

4/12/2018: 9 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Yale School of Medicine, 367 Cedar Street, TAC Building

4/9/2018: 11 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Yale Repertory Theatre Lounge, Yale Repertory Theatre Lounge, 1120 Chapel St.

New Milford

4/7/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., New Milford Community Ambulance Corp., 1 Scovill Street

North Haven

3/30/2018: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe save a life bus, 417 Universal Drive

4/3/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., North Haven Congregational Church, 28 Church Street

4/3/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Quinnipiac University – North Haven Campus, 370 Bassett Road

4/14/2018: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Vitamin Shoppe, 417 Universal Drive

Oxford

3/27/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Oxford High School, 61 Quaker Farms Road

Prospect

4/6/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 7:15 p.m., Prospect Firehouse, 26 New Haven Road

Seymour

4/2/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Episcopal, 91 Church Street

4/4/2018: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Shady Knoll Health Center, 41 Skokorat Street

South Meriden

4/1/2018: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Baitul Aman Mosque, 410 Main Street

Torrington

3/29/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, 540 Litchfield Street

3/31/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St. Peter Church, 109 East Main St.

Wallingford

4/4/2018: 10 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Connecticut Hospital Association, 110 Barnes Road

4/5/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Arris, 15 Sterling Drive

4/11/2018: 12:45 p.m. – 6 p.m., Zandri’s Stillwood Inn, 1074 South Colony Road

Washington

4/8/2018: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Gunnery, Route 47, 99 Green Hill Road

Waterbury

4/2/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Waterbury Hospital, 64 Robbins Street

4/11/2018: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Naugatuck Valley Community College, 750 Chase Parkway

West Haven

3/21/2018: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Savin Rock Conference Center, 6 Rock Street

3/22/2018: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., VA Healthcare System, 950 Campbell Avenue

Winsted

4/7/2018: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winsted Area Ambulance Association, 655 Main Street

Wolcott

4/14/2018: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wolcott Senior Center, 211 Nichols Road

Woodbury

4/14/2018: 7:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m., Woodbury Senior Center, 265 Main Street