Boston prepares for marathon despite wintry weather

WTNH.com staff Published:
FILE - In this Monday, April 17, 2017, file photo, runners head to the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston. Adidas has apologized for sending out a marketing email using an unfortunate choice of words to praise customers who completed the Boston Marathon on Monday. The subject line of the email sent Tuesday by Adidas Running read: "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!" (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BOSTON (WTNH) — The weather certainly isn’t too great, but you can tell that marathon season is coming to Boston.

About 500 banners are going up around the city, marking the beginning of the four weeks leading up to the Boston Marathon.

30,000 runners are expected in this year’s race on April 15.

This year marks five years since the Boston Marathon bombing.

