Boston prepares for marathon despite wintry weather

BOSTON (WTNH) — The weather certainly isn’t too great, but you can tell that marathon season is coming to Boston.

About 500 banners are going up around the city, marking the beginning of the four weeks leading up to the Boston Marathon.

30,000 runners are expected in this year’s race on April 15.

This year marks five years since the Boston Marathon bombing.

