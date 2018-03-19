Controversial methadone clinic saving lives and reducing crime: first selectman

By Published:

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Lauren Goodkin has battled the ravages of drug and opiate addiction for more than a decade.

“I had a near fatal overdose in 2011 where I was dead,” Goodkin said.  “I had no pulse, no heartbeat.”

She survived that scare, but her fight was far from over.

“My drug of choice was heroin.  Opiates in general but specifically heroin,” Goodkin explained.

She didn’t start by shooting up, though.  Instead, she got her start popping pills.  “I opened up the medicine cabinet and there was the percocet.”  And just like that, “I was a full blown addict.”

Until 2012 when North Haven town leaders became among the first in Connecticut to welcome a methadone treatment clinic within its borders.

First Selectman Michael Freda explained to News 8’s Mario Boone why he allowed the clinic to move in.

“I’ve had personal friends of mine who have lost their children to heroin abuse,” Said Freda.

Goodkin is the daughter is Freda’s executive assistant, bringing the tragedy right to his front door.  That notwithstanding, placing the clinic in North Haven wasn’t easy.  In fact, the first site was rejected because of community backlash.

“There are still some people that don’t like the fact they’re here,” Freda told us.

Now, six years later Goodkin and hundreds like her are receiving desperately needed help.  Freda also says it’s driving down crime; though, he couldn’t provide specific numbers to back it up.

“We see a decrease in heroin transactions, yes we do,” Freda said.

Goodkin says having the clinic in her backyard saved her life. “God was saving me for a reason and that was to help other people,” she finished.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s