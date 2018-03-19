East Hartford teen charged with armed robbery

Related Coverage Armed robbery victim shot in face in Hartford

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old resident of East Hartford was arrested for allegedly robbing a Newington GameStop.

On Friday, Newington Police received a report of an armed robbery at the store located at 2997 Berlin Turnpike.

Witnesses report that a man entered the store and took out a handgun. Allegedly, the suspect informed the employee that he was being robbed and demanded money.

Units say the suspect stole cash and merchandise from the store after securing the employee face down behind the counter with zip ties.

The employee freed himself of the zip ties and asked witnesses outside the store to call the police while while the suspect tried to leave through a locked rear entrance.

Police say the suspect then exited the front of the store and fled north along the Berlin Turnpike. He was found by police hiding in the bushes north of the Turnpike Plaza.

The suspect was later identified as Nicholas Velazquez.

Velazquez was taken into custody without incident and processed at the Newington Police Department. His charges include robbery in the 1st degree, unlawful restraint in the 2nd degree, larceny in the 3rd degree and breach of peace in the 2nd degree.

He was detained on a $100,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.