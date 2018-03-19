Easton man sentenced to three years in prison

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) – An Easton man will spend the next three years in prison for using the dark web to buy and sell methamphetamine and Xanax.

Cavan Devine, 26, of Easton was sentenced Friday to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

In December 2016, Easton Police seized a bag containing 744 grams of meth, 577 and a half Xanax pills and other drug paraphernalia that all belonged to Devine. After searching his hotel room, police found more meth, as well as items used to process, package and mail drugs.

Through an investigation, police determined that Devine had bought and sold the drugs over the dark web. In a search of Devine’s laptop, police uncovered more than 1,000 images of child pornography, which Devine also obtained from the dark web.

On October 2, 2017 Devine pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of Xanax.

