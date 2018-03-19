Engine failure forces Ivanka, Jared’s helicopter to return to airport

By Published:
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, stands with Ivanka Trump and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly during a cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(CNN)–A helicopter carrying Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner had to return to an airport in Washington on Thursday after one of its engines failed, two law enforcement sources told CNN.

President Trump‘s daughter and son-in-law were flying from Washington to New York on Thursday afternoon in a two-engine helicopter when one engine failed, causing the chopper to return to Washington.

The helicopter safely made it back to Ronald Reagan National Airport and the couple scrambled to get on a commercial flight instead.

The sources could not say why the couple were flying to New York via a helicopter instead of a plane.

The aircraft was a Sikorsky helicopter owned by the Trump Organization, according to information recorded by the aviation website LiveATC.net.

Before the engine failure, the plan was for the chopper to take the couple and a member of their security detail to a Manhattan helipad, one of the sources said.

A spokesman for the couple had no comment on the incident.

