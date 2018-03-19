Esty to take part in gun violence town hall with students

Related Coverage Connecticut officials concerned about push to arm teachers

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty will hold a town hall discussion about gun violence prevention and school safety in Cheshire on Monday.

The forum was organized in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida in February.

Congresswoman Esty co-sponsored a gun-related school safety bill that was approved by the house last week.

The town hall will be held at Cheshire High School at 10:15 a.m on Monday morning.