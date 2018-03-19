Five fire engines called to Saturday fire in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A number of crews were called to a Saturday night fire in New Britain.

Units say a house fire was reported at 82 Rocky Hill Avenue around 9:57 p.m.

The New Britain Fire Department arrived on the scene and confirmed a working fire.

In total, five New Britain Fire Department engine companies and two ladder companies fought the fire.

Crews say gas service to the home was compromised by the fire, and a heavy odor of natural gas and blue flames were discovered on the home.

An electrical power line also burnt off the home and landed in the middle of the street. A safety perimeter was established until Eversource was able to cut power to the downed line.

Everyone in the home at the time of the fire got out safely. Eight people live in the house and were able to locate somewhere else to stay without outside assistance.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by the New Britain Fire Marshal’s Office.