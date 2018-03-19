Florida campus opens days after 6 die in bridge collapse

By Published:
Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15. (AP Photo/Jennifer Kay)

MIAMI (AP) — Students returning from spring break to Florida International University will hold a moment of silence to honor the six people killed in the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that was supposed to be a campus showcase.

The Miami university will hold this ceremony at 1:47 p.m. Monday, the same time the bridge fell on Thursday, as the first step in healing the community.

Related: All 6 victims of Miami bridge collapse identified

Also Monday, lawyers in Orlando plan to announce the filing of the first lawsuit over the bridge collapse, which crushed cars under tons of concrete.

Officials said 8th Street remains closed as an investigation into the collapse continues.

Related: 18-year-old college student confirmed as among victims of Florida bridge collapse

A vigil for the victims also is planned for Wednesday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s