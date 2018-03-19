Former Danbury official pays penalty after allegedly violating Code of Ethics

Related Coverage Former state psychiatrist pays ethics code violation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A former investigator for the Office of the Chief Public Defender in Danbury has paid a fine for an alleged ethics violation.

Officials say Arlindo Almeida violated Section 1-84 (c) of the Code of Ethics. That section states that a public official or state employee is prohibited from using state resources to obtain personal financial gain.

In 2013, while Almeida was a state employee, he also allegedly provided investigation services for a private company. According to officials, those services were unrelated to his state position.

Police say Almeida used his state-issued computer and other state-owned equipment to conduct business related to his outside job while on state time and while receiving pay from the state.

“State employees who turn their offices into private, for-profit businesses will face penalties,” said Executive Director Carol Carson. “In addition, the Code of Ethics is clear that conducting political activity on state time is prohibited.”

Additionally, in 2016 and 2017, Almeida allegedly used a state computer and the state email system in his unsuccessful election bid to become mayor of Danbury.

Almeida previously resigned from his state position and is no longer a state employee.